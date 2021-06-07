Washburn University is pleased to announce its President's List honorees for the spring 2021 semester. To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.
More than 600 students qualified for the President's List. Washburn University is proud of these students and their commitment to excellence.
President's List honorees include:
Hiawatha: Brianna Martinson
Horton: Taylor Molt
Wathena: Rayme Butts, Makenzie Koranda
Sabetha: Greg Remmers, Kate Straham
Seneca: Allison Rottinghaus, Joselyn Schmitz
