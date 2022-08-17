“I don’t know how anyone gets through something like this without having a faith community to support them.” Several people have made that remark to me and others lately in thanking us for being there. I said that same thing after our family went through a house fire. Whether it is going through a tornado or a house fire or a catastrophic illness – especially when the medical community cannot identify the cause, it helps to have a community that is supportive.
We have all heard people say, “I can be a Christian without going to church.” That is a true statement, but I have heard stories about Christians who attended church for many years, who fell away from the faith when bad things happened in their lives. If we surround ourselves with loving people in a faith community and can still fall away from the faith when tragedy strikes, then how much harder must it be for those who go it on their own. If we are suffering some medical malady for years, but the doctors cannot find a cause, how do we handle it without the support and love of a faith community?
God calls us into community for a reason. Jesus said, “For where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them.” (Matthew 18:20) If you are not already part of a faith community, I hope you will find one soon.
A man had not been in church for many weeks, so the minister went to his house to pay him a visit. It was winter and the two sat down in front of the blazing fire in the fireplace. Neither spoke a word. Finally, the minister reached into the fire and pulled out a stick and sat it on the edge of the fireplace. The two of them watched as the flame on the stick faded away to a glow until only a wispy trail of smoke rose from the stick. The minister then reached in and pulled out another stick and the two of them watched as its flame died. When the minister reached into the fire to pull out a third stick, the man broke the silence. “Alright, alright, I get your point. I’ll be in church Sunday.” Don’t let the fire of the Spirit in you go out.
