This week finds us in the very middle of Lent – when we walk the 40-day journey with Jesus in the desert, which will culminate with his death on the Cross, and three days later, his glorious Resurrection. For many people, that desert region is all too familiar. The desert is where we experience dryness: physical and spiritual, and nothing can make us feel as dry as the loss of a loved one, or a terrifying medical diagnosis. We know that our Lord Jesus Christ is the Great Physician, and that, through him, God will answer all our prayers. Why, then, does it seem that so many of our prayers for healing go unanswered?
A friend recently loaned me a wonderful book by Max Lucado, entitled “Before Amen”. Lucado builds his text around one simple prayer, which is a “distillation of all the prayers in the Bible.” Here it is:
Father,
You are good.
I need help.
They need help.
Thank you.
In Jesus’ name, amen.
Lucado calls this a “pocket prayer.” And, you know what? It works beautifully – especially in those times when it feels like life has just delivered us a crushing hammer-blow to the kneecaps. Lucado also addresses the question of unanswered prayers for healing, reminding us that Jesus heals everyone who asks. But sometimes, he heals us instantly, as in the case of Simon’s mother-in-law (Luke 4:38-41). This is also called “deliverance”. Other times, Jesus heals gradually, such as the case of the blind man in Bethsaida, in Mark 8:22-25. (I have found that this seems to be the process of Jesus’ healing that most people experience.) Finally, Lucado says that sometimes Jesus heals us ultimately, as in the case of his friend Lazarus, in John 11:1-44. Jesus did not heal Lazarus until after he had died. And sometimes that is how we will be healed of all our afflictions. That bad habit, or that chronic pain; that illness, that grief – it may be that we must carry it as our cross, until the day that we meet our Lord Jesus face to face. The good news, though, is that one way or another, whether it be instantaneous, gradual or ultimate healing, we will all be healed.
What does it mean to be healed? Interesting thing – our English word “healing” comes from the Greek word “halos.” It doesn’t mean “to cure,” but rather, it means “to be whole.” When we pray for God to heal us, we are really asking him to make us “whole,” as in “complete.” For Christians, to be “whole,” means to be one with Jesus Christ. My prayer for you, and for me – for all of us, is that this Lent we will have as our goal, to be one with Jesus.
