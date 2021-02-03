K-State Research and Extension and the Meadowlark Extension District is hosting the Welcome A-Board Leadership Basics course again this winter. Designed to provide basic training for members of community-based boards, the series was recently redesigned and will now be offered in four blocks of related lessons.
“Informed and committed board members are the key to healthy, effective boards and committees in our Kansas communities. “Whether you are a member of a church board, a township board, a United Way agency board, or a rural water board, this training is appropriate for you.”
Four sessions will be offered this year and one registration allows your participation in any or all of the sessions that will be held on Tuesday evenings from Feb. 23 thru March 16.
Session 1 will be held on Feb. 23 with a session on how organized groups function and what is your role when asked to serve.
Session 2 will be held on March 2 with a session on the duties and responsibilities of non-profit board members and how to organize and lead productive meetings, effective meeting agendas and basic parliamentary procedure
Session 3 will be held on March 9 with a session on Financial Responsibilities, Fund Raising, Legalities and Ethics of Non-Profit Boards
Session 4 will be the final session and will be held on March 16 with a session on Strategic Planning for Non-Profit Boards and Groups
All sessions will be offered at no cost and live via Zoom Conferencing or conference call from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with handouts provided via mail or email and a recorded link that will be available after the lesson is offered.
Registration is due by the close of business on Feb. 17 and to register online go to: https://tinyurl.com/bdleader or contact David Key at the Meadowlark Extension District office in Seneca at 785-336-2184 or by email at dkey@ksu.edu.
