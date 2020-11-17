K-State Research and Extension and the Meadowlark Extension District is hosting their third online board leadership session min-series Dec. 7. Designed to provide basic training for members of community-based boards, the series was redesigned in 2019 and will now be offered in blocks of related lessons.
Session 6 will be offered on Monday evening Dec. 7, focusing on the importance of strategic planning designing your strategic plan.
The session will be offered at no cost and will be held live via Zoom Conferencing or conference call from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a recorded link available after the lesson is offered.
Registration is due by the close of business on Monday, Nov. 30. To register online go to: http://tinyurl.com/bdleader or contact David Key at the Meadowlark Extension District office in Seneca at (785) 336-2184 or by email at dkey@ksu.edu.
