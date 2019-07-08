The 35th Welsh Reunion was held on June 23 at the Fairview Comunity Center. There were 21 descendents of Bertha I Welsh and Orion W Welsh in attendance. A basket dinner was enjoyed by all.
Those attending were Burdel and Cynthia Welsh of Las Vegas, NV, Brian Welsh of Tonganoxie; Diane Brockhoff, Mike, Kellie and Megan Brockhoff, Cathy Brockhoff of Fairview, Nancy and Ronnie Jones of rural Hiawatha, Dana and Vicky Welsh of Smithville, Mo., Dave and Pam Welsh of Overland Park, Richard and Karen Lamarche, Excelsior Springs, Mo., Mike and Janet Mendez, Basehor, Gary Lortscher, Bern, and Randy and Lu Stofer of Denver, Colo.
It was a wonder day of visiting and of course eating! We will hopefully see everyone in 2020.
