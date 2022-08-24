Wenger Family Reunion held Aug. 21 Joey May Joey May Author email Aug 24, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Family Reunion graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 82nd Gottlieb and John Wenger family reunion hosted by the David Wenger family was held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha.All enjoyed a delicious meal and the wonderful company of 142 attendees! Next year’s reunion will be Sunday, August 20, 2023 hosted by the Alice Wenger Oswald family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News State Farm sees changes as Meininger moves to management Halloween logo contest voting continues through Aug. 30 Fish and Game Club donates to school libraries Brown County-KARSP has an Active August Community Fun Day brings in music, activities Boil Water Advisory rescinded for Sabetha and Morrill Groups approach County on ARPA funding Interim Administrator informs City Commission of search issues Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice investigating unattended death on side of roadHead-on collision results in three fatalities near state lineWelcome Back!KHP reports on Brown County crashesShankles-Ebeling, Michele R. 1969-2022HBSC continues fundraising push with Double Play Dinner, other avenuesFour candidates running for governor of KansasLarson, Kent C. 1959-2022Fairview man facing child sex and drug chargesFormer Brown County woman murder victim in Nebraska Images Videos CommentedHiawatha 6-year-old raises funds for school supplies (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
