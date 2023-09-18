The descendants of Gottlieb Wenger and John Wenger held their 83rd annual reunion on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha, Kansas, hosted by the descendants of Alice (Wenger) Oswald. Duane Oswald gave the blessing prior to the delicious basket dinner.
The business meeting was called to order by Donna Oswald. Donna announced that newspaper articles covering prior Wenger reunions had been discovered from the 1930’s in the Hiawatha Daily World. It was later determined this was actually the 89th annual Wenger reunion instead of the 83rd annual reunion.
Family members from both the Gottlieb Wenger and John Wenger sides were recognized. David Barnes, family historian, gave a brief history presentation about brothers Gottlieb and John Wenger and how they arrived in America from Switzerland.
DeeAnna (Oswald) Halling read the minutes and Kathy (Oswald) Enzbrenner gave the treasurer’s report. The minutes and treasurer’s report were accepted as read.
There were 37 descendants of Gottlieb present with reports of one birth and two deaths. There were 78 descendants of John present with reports of three births, one marriage, and three deaths. There were five guests also in attendance.
Prizes were awarded to the following: oldest male, Chester Wenger, 97 years old; oldest female, Wuanita Shoemaker, 95 years old; youngest present, Grace Quilter, 7 years old; traveling the farthest, Bill Gallant from Camarillo, CA.
August birthdays and anniversaries were recognized. Gregg Oswald read 21 nicknames of older Wenger family members, asking attendees to guess who the nickname belonged to and if there was a story behind the name.
It was voted to have the next annual reunion at the Fisher Center the third Sunday in August of 2024. The Carl Wenger family will host. The meeting was adjourned.
