The descendants of Gottlieb Wenger and John Wenger held their 83rd annual reunion on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha, Kansas, hosted by the descendants of Alice (Wenger) Oswald. Duane Oswald gave the blessing prior to the delicious basket dinner.

The business meeting was called to order by Donna Oswald. Donna announced that newspaper articles covering prior Wenger reunions had been discovered from the 1930’s in the Hiawatha Daily World. It was later determined this was actually the 89th annual Wenger reunion instead of the 83rd annual reunion.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.