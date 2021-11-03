Former Hiawatha High graduate, Wesley Fischer has been in the hospital fighting Covid for 70 days. His family knows that receiving cards from those who remember him would cheer him up a lot.
Please send cards to: Wesley Fischer, 309 Layne Ave., Rincon, GA 31326
