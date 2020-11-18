Thanksgiving is less than a week away which means we all have been probably thinking about the things of which we are thankful.
When asking my kids what they are thankful for, the lists consist of things that are mainly fun or enjoyable.
But I think that if we are ONLY thankful for the things in life that make us happy, we are missing out on a lot of the other blessings that God has for us.
Why do I say this? It’s because in essence this is how Jesus began his sermon on the mount found in Matthew 5.
He began the most influential sermon ever preached with telling people that they are blessed when they are; poor, mourning, meek, hungry and thirsty, merciful, pure, peacemakers, and persecuted.
That’s a quite a list, and yet if we all look deep down inside we can understand that what Jesus says is true.
In fact, a lot of the blessings in my life have derived from situations that were not so pleasant.
I believe that this perspective is needed especially in a year filled with racial injustice, political bickering and the looming coronavirus.
So this year as you sit down with your friends and family and you go around the room sharing what you are thankful for, I want to challenge you to think of a trial in your life in which to give thanks.
Because in the good times and in the difficult times, God ultimately wants to call us blessed.
