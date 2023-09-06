Garden Spider

A garden spider caught her breakfast.

 Submitted

Last evening, I watched a spider spinning her web at sunset, on a tree in my backyard. She was an orange-and black garden orb weaver, and had anchored her web on several blades of grass as well as several tree branches, some eight feet above the ground.

She was already in the process of weaving the spiral, and busily climbed forward with her two front legs, measured the spokes or “radials” of her web with her second set of front legs, held them to the desired width, and positioned the spiral with a deft movement of one of her rear legs, and a quick knee bend. With the precision of an expert welder, she anchored the spiral silk to the radial silk, with a brief contact of her abdomen with the web. She gave herself completely to the task of spinning the web, touching the silk, adding to the web, moving forward.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.