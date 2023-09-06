Last evening, I watched a spider spinning her web at sunset, on a tree in my backyard. She was an orange-and black garden orb weaver, and had anchored her web on several blades of grass as well as several tree branches, some eight feet above the ground.
She was already in the process of weaving the spiral, and busily climbed forward with her two front legs, measured the spokes or “radials” of her web with her second set of front legs, held them to the desired width, and positioned the spiral with a deft movement of one of her rear legs, and a quick knee bend. With the precision of an expert welder, she anchored the spiral silk to the radial silk, with a brief contact of her abdomen with the web. She gave herself completely to the task of spinning the web, touching the silk, adding to the web, moving forward.
As she worked, her body language suggested absolute concentration. Her legs reminded me of the fingers of a harpist, moving nimbly and precisely among the strings. Finally, the web was complete. Without a moment’s hesitation, she assumed a position of silent readiness in the center of the web, her eight legs now perfectly symmetrical and poised to spring upon any insects that became entangled in her web.
This little arachnid has a lesson to teach us all about Christian faith, hope and love, as well as nurturing a healthy prayer life. A spider simply builds her web, without agenda, regret, or anger – she just does what she does because that’s what is required. She knows if she wants to eat, she must first spin a web. She is not guaranteed what type of breakfast she will have, or when it will arrive. But she gives herself to the task of building the web – sometimes for many hours per day. In fact, given that the life expectancy of an orb weaver is only 12 months, it’s incredible to think that more than half of that life is given to preparation and construction of webs!
How much time do we spend, preparing our hearts to be nourished by God’s Holy Spirit? Once we have prepared our hearts, do we take the time to sit, poised to receive the blessings that God will send? Are we ready at any time to be nourished by the Spiritual food that God gives, and are we willing to be surprised by God’s grace? Do we spend at least twice as much time listening for God’s voice as we do in prayer “asking God to do things?”
Let me be clear, dear readers: I don’t like to have spiders on me – especially big hairy ones – but thanks to this pretty orb weaver, who allowed me to watch her careful work, I have learned something about diligence in prayer, and prayerful expectation of God’s blessings! May we all learn a lesson from the spiders!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.