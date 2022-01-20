What is the unborn? If you’re immediately turned off by pro-life/pro-choice arguments or if you don’t want to listen to just another person yelling about abortion, then you could just think about following thoughts as a discussion on what makes a person “human.” When it comes to discussing abortion, we can end up going down any number of rabbit trails. Every rabbit trail that someone wants to talk about in a discussion on abortion is important and should not be discounted. But each rabbit trail will only revolve around four issues. Of all the rabbit trails, there is only one question to resolve: what is the unborn? That will answer all our questions.
If the unborn is not human then no justification for abortion is necessary and it would be no different than having a tooth pulled, BUT if the unborn is human than no justification for abortion is sufficient. Almost every time in the history of humanity that some human rights atrocity has happened, it is because some group said another group was not human or not completely human. Nazi Germany, Holodomor, Darwinism, Rwanda, Phrenology, Armenia, American slavery, the list goes on and on. Whenever we belittle the humanity of a group of people, awful things happen.
Of everything we could talk about, there are only four ways that the unborn differs from the newborn, or from you who were born. But none of these differences are actually relevant to whether or not an unborn child is human. Therefore, none of which make it allowable to kill them. Every argument about why abortion is permissible will somehow come down to one of these issues, I promise. The four main differences are Size, Level of development, Environment, and Degree of dependency: An easy acronym is SLED.
Size: the unborn are smaller than newborns and adults but size is no determining factor in the rights that people have. Men are generally larger than women but that does not mean that men deserve more rights. Size is not the issue and doesn’t make the unborn any less human.
Level of development: Yes, the unborn are less developed than newborns but this is morally irrelevant. Developmentally, Newborn<toddler<adolescent
Environment: Yes, the unborn are located in a different place. But how does a change in location suddenly change a non-human entity into a human one? You don’t stop being a human when you walk from your house to your car do you? An unborn baby does not magically become a human when she exits the womb. Where someone is has no bearing on who they are. A child in the incubator of her mother’s womb is no less a child than the one who is being sustained by neonatal technology. Our value as humans does not change because our address does.
Degree of Dependency: Viability is a word often thrown around in these discussions but if that is what makes someone human, then all those who are dependent on kidney machines, pace-makers, ventilators, and insulin would have to be declared non-persons. There is no ethical difference between an unborn child who is plugged into and dependent upon her mother and a kidney patient who is plugged in and dependent upon a kidney machine. Conjoined twins do not forfeit their right to live simply because they depend on each other’s’ circulatory systems.
We can see that an unborn child differs from a newborn child in just 4 ways—SLED. Every argument for abortion will come down to one of these issues. None of which disqualify someone as fully human. If the unborn is not human, then no justification for abortion is necessary but if the unborn is human than no justification for abortion is sufficient. That is the question.
If you are pregnant and scared or just want to talk to someone about help, call the Saint Joseph pregnancy resource center: (816) 387-8090.
