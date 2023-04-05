Happy Easter! I know that the paper comes out on Good Friday, and we are in midst of the triduum, the days we commemorate the events that unfolded in Jerusalem so many years ago that led to the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ. We know, as this story is recounted again and again, that resurrection awaits at the end of the story. We are all focused on our Easter preparations; the eggs and bunnies, the candy and gifts, the new clothes and the Sunday feast. These are all good things that bring us joy, and Easter is certainly an occasion to bring out joy. But I would invite you to take a moment to lean into the meaning of today, Good Friday, or Sorrowful Friday, and the events that unfolded in Jerusalem so many years ago that led to the crucifixion.
Our ideas about what happens at the cross both unite and divide us as Christians. And the different Gospels include different details of how the events unfold. Something really stands out to me in John’s account of the passion story this year. John’s account tells us that Judas betrayed Jesus, after Jesus tells him at supper to “go do what you are going to do”. Peter denies Jesus in the courtyard of the high priest’s residence that same night, which Jesus also predicted. Yet the same night these events unfold, Jesus has washed the feet of all the disciples, even Peter the denier and Judas the betrayer. And he gives us a new commandment, to love one another. And Judas breaks that commandment, in his betrayal. And Peter breaks it in the garden, when he cuts off the ear of the high priest’s servant, and then denies his relationship with Jesus, even when confronted by eye witnesses who saw him draw his sword in the garden. But Jesus keeps the commandment. Jesus never condemns.
The story of Easter, from the foot washing to the last supper, to the trials before the high priest and Pilate, to the crucifixion, to the waiting and to the discovery of the empty tomb, are all the unfolding of this new command: that we should love one another. This is what love means, to take on the burdens of another. This is what love means, to wash the feet of your betrayers and deniers. This is what love means, to forgive and welcome the thief on the cross into paradise. This is what love means, to be undefeated by death. Alleluia.
