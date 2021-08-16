Without any hesitation, I will gladly admit that I am on the short side when it comes to gadgets. For me, most of them do not make any sense at all. Instead, I like things simple and easy.
As for the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, she is obsessed with gadgets. She loves them almost as much as I love Apple Fritters. I've gone into her "Craft Room" and noticed all the gadgets neatly placed where they belong. Unfortunately, I could not tell you the identification of any of them.
I am gadgets-illiterate while she is gadget-obsessed.
I did not know how obsessed she was with gadgets until recently.
My truck was giving me some trouble, so I took it to my mechanic to look it over. Much to my distress, he said the engine was just about shot, and it would have to be replaced.
Because I did not have my truck, I had to borrow the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage's van.
I thanked her, got into her van, and it took quite a few minutes to get the seat settled where I can operate it.
After a few minutes, I was able to start it on and then try to figure out how to put it in reverse. I found it finally and backed out of our driveway.
With a few more little squeegees, I put it back into drive and went forward.
So, while driving along, I began to fiddle with the mirrors, trying to adjust them to where I could see out of them. There is a gadget for each mirror, and I got the gadgets mixed up. Finally, I got it to where it was at least usable for my driving.
Pressing several buttons, I finally was able to find the button for the radio. Unfortunately, the sound was very low. Now, I had to find a gadget to turn the sound up so I could hear it.
I'm unsure which gadget I pressed, but the sound went through the roof, scaring me so much that I almost jumped out of the vehicle. Fiddling around, I finally lowered the sound.
I had to make a right turn, and so I turned on the turn signal the way I usually do it in my truck, and it wasn't heaven that came through that van.
The windshield wipers began, the windows went up and down several times, the horn sounded three or four times, and I was a mess.
Very carefully, I managed to pull to the side and stop the vehicle. I sat there trying to figure out where do I start turning off all of these gadgets?
An idea floated in my mind amid all this confusion. Why not turn the vehicle off, and maybe all the gadgets would close down.
I turned it on with my fingers crossed, and to my delight, all of the gadgets were not on. I'm not sure what I did; I hope I don't have to do it again.
A verse of Scripture came to my mind as I was driving home. "The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction" (Proverbs 1:7).
Instruction seems to be the gateway to wisdom. I have a hard time with following instructions, which is why I have trouble and not just with gadgets.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, Ocala, FL 34472, where he lives with his wife. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
