“And when September comes” …words to a beautiful old song remind us of life’s changes. Cycles and seasons are part of every life. Life is a journey. Sometimes we see life ending, instead of it beginning at the moment of death.
For believers in Jesus Christ. We can endure these seasons of change with joy, for it is leading us closer to our final destination; the mansion which Jesus, Himself, said He has prepared for us! (John 14:2).
Ecclesiastes 3 tells us there is a season for everything upon earth and that God has made everything beautiful in His time. Sometimes we wrestle with the seasons of our lives, we look back and longingly wish for the way things used to be. We can never get those times back, but we can find joy and peace in the fact that our Lord never changes, He is always with us. We can rest in Who He is…. rehearse the Truth of His Word. In this we will blossom in faith and will be sustained by His wonderful provisions for us.
Seasons of the heart come and go and come again. Practicing the truth of His Love and Presence prepared us for those Seasons which are cloudy, or stormy. We don’t always have to be “blooming” to grow, in fact when we look at a plant, there is much more “growing” involved than “blooming.”
God’s Grace is laced throughout our lives, we only have to pause and take note of it, As the season of Autumn approaches, it is important as leaves turn and summer bounty is gathered, to be grateful, hopeful, not dreading the winter as it approaches. Things of nature slow down, so too, it is important to allow ourselves quiet and embrace this change in life. Experience the beauty not only in nature, but in the Blessings and Presence of our Creator.
Notice how God clothes the earth with beauty in this season; if we allow Him, He will cloth us in beauty as well, whatever season of our life we find ourselves.
Colossians 1:17 says, “He is before all things and in Him all things are held together.” What a precious promise. Let us “enter His Courts with praise”, whatever season of our life! “Rejoice in the Lord always and again, I say, “Rejoice!” Philippians 4:4. God’s Blessings abound!
