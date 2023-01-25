Who do you think you are?! is a question that is usually asked in anger or frustration over something you have done to someone. They probably know who you are but the statement is a comment that you don’t have a right to do whatever thing you just did to them. But in Matthew 4—when Jesus is tempted in the wilderness— we see that this question is what the devil always goes to.
The devil questions your identity. Who do you think you are? He even as the gall to ask this question to Jesus—who do you think you are?! Just before Matthew 4 when Jesus is tempted, He was baptized in the Jordan. At which point, the Father spoke and said “This is my beloved Son in whom I am well pleased” (Matthew 3:17). This is the identity of the Baptized: Sons of God in Christ. The identity of the Baptized is God telling you who you are, that in Christ, now you are His beloved son in whom He is well pleased. Because of that, this is the response of the devil—to question you. To question you and your identity is the bread and butter of the old evil foe.
Like he did to Jesus in the desert, he will come to you and ask you “if you are in Christ, then why do bad things still happen to you?” But you know that you don’t live by bread alone but by the words that proceed from the mouth of God. The devil will question you “if you are in Christ then can’t you just live however you want and God will forgive you? If you fall, won’t He bear you up?”. But you know that you can no longer continue in sin that grace may abound. By no means. You have died to sin, you can no longer live in it. Finally, He will question your identity “if you are in Christ then why don’t you have a better life?” through a crooked smile and serpentine teeth, he continues “if you followed me, or really anyone else, look at all of this fun you could have”. But you know that you shall worship the Lord alone, and Him only shall you serve. So own that question. Who do you think you are? You are a Christian. You are in Christ and nothing can take that from you. Let Jesus forge you in this Christian identity.
Of ourselves, we have nothing. Of ourselves, we cannot stand up against the devil, we cannot subdue the flesh, we cannot stop sin. Only Christ can. But since we are in Christ, we pray that as we suffer the assaults of the devil, that Christ would defend us against every evil to body and soul and bring us at last to our heavenly home.
Just like Jesus was tempted in the wilderness, we are tormented on every side in body and soul. But Christ preserves us. Christ walks this path with us and for us. We only pray that He will give us the strength to walk it with Him. As we continue through Lent, what adversities do you face that happen to the body? What evil thoughts do you struggle with that assault the soul? Do you have some addiction that you cannot shake? Are you filled with anxiety over things you can’t explain? Do you struggle with being a busybody and always looking for gossip or things to be dramatic about? Are you discontent with the life that God has called you to live? Are you bored by preaching and God’s Word? What is it that plagues you? With what does the devil torment and tempt you? Because whatever it is, all you can do is depend upon Christ.
If it is a sin you struggle with, you have to confess it, repent of it, and let Jesus get rid of it. If it is some adversary that assaults your body, you have to pray that Christ would take it from you or give you the strength to endure it. If it is some evil thought that assaults the soul, you have to set up disciplines in your life to safeguard against falling into temptation. But no matter what it is, you have been given a cross that you are called to take up and follow Jesus. If you are a Christian, you are in Christ. That is your identity and no one—not even the devil himself—can take that from you.
