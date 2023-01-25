Pastor Ian Kinney

Who do you think you are?! is a question that is usually asked in anger or frustration over something you have done to someone. They probably know who you are but the statement is a comment that you don’t have a right to do whatever thing you just did to them. But in Matthew 4—when Jesus is tempted in the wilderness— we see that this question is what the devil always goes to.

The devil questions your identity. Who do you think you are? He even as the gall to ask this question to Jesus—who do you think you are?! Just before Matthew 4 when Jesus is tempted, He was baptized in the Jordan. At which point, the Father spoke and said “This is my beloved Son in whom I am well pleased” (Matthew 3:17). This is the identity of the Baptized: Sons of God in Christ. The identity of the Baptized is God telling you who you are, that in Christ, now you are His beloved son in whom He is well pleased. Because of that, this is the response of the devil—to question you. To question you and your identity is the bread and butter of the old evil foe.

