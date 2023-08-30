The start of a school year brings a new routine. If you are not attending church regularly, now would be a good time to start that routine. You will find that your week goes better when you start it by worshipping God in a community of faithful believers.
A few years ago, I had a church family who were building a house. The man told me that he skipped church to work on building his house one Sunday, but it turned out to be the worst day he had experienced in some time. He ruined his $2,000 mig welder and $1,000 plasma cutter and had some other mishaps with the construction project that day. He confessed to me that he knew it was because he did not go to church that day.
That may not always be your experience, but I find every day goes better when I spend time with God. But church is more than just spending time with God. It is about community. Jesus promised, “Where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them.” We are not to go it alone, but to be in community. Jesus didn’t carry out his ministry alone. He developed a community of followers.
God is also a community. We confess that God is Father, Son and Holy Ghost – the Trinity, but God surrounds God’s self with angels, cherubim and seraphim and the saints who have gone before us. The image of God, which resides in each of us, cries out for us to be in community with others, who have also been created in God’s image.
Paul encouraged us to be encouragers of the faith, to exhort each other on in the name of Christ. “And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.” (Hebrews 10:24-25) Also, “But exhort one another every day, as long as it is called ‘today,’ so that none of you may be hardened by the deceitfulness of sin.” (Heb. 3:13) The best place we can do that is when we gather as a community, i.e. gather as the church.
I heard a story some time back which stressed the importance of going to church. It went like this:
The pastor showed up at Joe’s front door one day because he had not been to church for quite a while. Joe answered the door and hesitantly invited him in. The two sat in front of the nice warm fireplace, just staring at the fire. Not a word was spoken. Finally, the minister reached into the fire and drug one of the sticks off to the side. They watched as the fire faded from the stick. Then the pastor pulled another stick out of the fire and put it to the side. Soon, it too had lost its flame. This happened a third time before Joe said, “Alright pastor, I get the message. I’ll see you in church Sunday.”
Don’t let the flame of the Holy Spirit go out in your life. See you in church.
