Stair

Pastor Ron Stair

The start of a school year brings a new routine. If you are not attending church regularly, now would be a good time to start that routine. You will find that your week goes better when you start it by worshipping God in a community of faithful believers.

A few years ago, I had a church family who were building a house. The man told me that he skipped church to work on building his house one Sunday, but it turned out to be the worst day he had experienced in some time. He ruined his $2,000 mig welder and $1,000 plasma cutter and had some other mishaps with the construction project that day. He confessed to me that he knew it was because he did not go to church that day.

