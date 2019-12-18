Michael Fritz, 13-year employee at Wilde Tool, recently earned Teammate of the Quarter.
Company officials said he has missed less than a half-day of work the past 6 months and ran an impressive 96 percent production rate during that time. Fritz's knowledge of manufactured items helps move product through the Assembly Department and ensures customers receive quality hand tools. Michael plays an important role of replenishing raw materials and keeps foreman informed.
"Thanks for your hard work and congratulations, Michael."
