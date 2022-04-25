The monthly meeting of the Willis All-Stars 4-H club was March 13. The meeting was called to order at the Christian Church at 6:30 p.m. in Horton, by president Clarissa Jamvold.
The flag salute and 4-H pledge was led by Wyatt Chartier. Roll Call was answered by 27 members, "What is your favorite TV show?" Ashley Brady, secretary, read the minutes of last month's meeting.
Josie Baker, treasurer, reported the club's balance. Cristy Baker congratulated everyone on a good job at the County Club Days and reminded everyone that Regional Club Day was scheduled for March 19 at the Atchison Grade School in Atchison.
Other scheduled events:
Better Beef Days is April 2; Golf Tournament is May 1, July 7-15 is Brown County Fair, Sept. 9-18 is State Fair.
Next meeting will be April 10.
Laura Lierz, Reporter
