The monthly meeting of the Willis All-Stars 4-H club was Sunday, April 11. The meeting was called to order at the Horton Christian Church at 6:30 by President Kaden Smith. Rozelyn Mathewson led the pledge. Roll call was answered by “Name a fun thing our club should try.”
Piper Chartier, secretary, read the minutes from the last month’s meeting. Lyttia Linck, treasurer, reported our club’s balance. Reporter, Tabitha Rice, has submitted articles to the paper. Emaleigh Baker told club members about the 4-H Council meeting that was held on April 5 at 7:00 via Zoom. She reported that the clubs should experience a “normal” fair week July 12-July16. 4-H camp will be June 12-15, but only the first 10 4-Hers will be able to go due to COVID restrictions.
Clubs are encouraged to have project meetings and Matt Young is willing to train club members on “How to Fill Out Record Books.” Discovery Days will be virtual on June 1-4 via Zoom. Club leader, Ronda Smith, told the members to decide if the Decorated Cow and Club banner could be used during 4-H Week in October to promote 4-H. Our banner committee is the Welch, Lanter and Selland families. The Fair Theme is “Keeping the Dream Alive.”
The 4-H Council is planning a pool party on Aug. 8 for the county at the Horton Pool. The deadline for projects dropping/adding is May 1. Kristie Baker led a discussion on our upcoming golf tournament, May 2. Members volunteered to bring needed supplies. The tournament is at the Horton Mission Lake Country Club 4-Hers in grades 6th and older need to be there at 8:30 to help out.
Our May meeting will be held at 1:30 at the club house.
During new business, Jaden Speer motioned that our club have a breakfast food stand during the goat show on Thursday, July 15 beginning at 7:30 in the morning. All proceeds will benefit the Horton Library. Rozelyn Mathewson seconded this motion. Our second order of business was club shirts. Our leadership kids came up with a design for the shirts.
Clarissa Jamvold made a motion for the club to purchase black shirts for everyone. Noah Fassnacht seconded this motion. Club leader, Jennifer Hutfles will get the shirts made. Parliamentarians, Aiden Jamvold and Wyatt Chartier, taught our club about the basic principles of a meeting. Kirsten Smith gave a project talk on her clothing construction outfit. Kaden Smith talked to the club about his buymanship project. Sarah Brady gave a demonstration about her rabbit project. Berkleigh Torkelson, Addie Welch, and Chloe Rice led the club singing, Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.
For recreation Josie and Rozelyn led the club in playing Freeze Tag outside. Then we had snacks and drinks provided by the Hutfles and Torkelson families. Tabitha Rice moved that the meeting should be adjourned, and Rozelyn Mathewson seconded the motion.
Our next meeting will be May 2, after the golf tournament at the Lake House in Horton at 1:30. All are welcome to attend!
Co-reporter Kirsten Smith
