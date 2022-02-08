The monthly meeting of the Willis All-Stars 4-H club was held Jan. 9, 2022. The meeting was called to order at the Netawaka Fitness Center at 2:30 by President Clarissa Jamvold. The flag salute and 4-H pledge was led by DJ Griffin. Roll call was answered by “Name a bad habit should break?”
Ashley Brady, secretary, read the minutes of last month’s meeting. Emaleigh Baker, treasure, reported the club's balance.
Club leader, Ronda Smith talked about going to the K-State girls basketball game, Jan. 23.
Jan. 31 Spotlight auction item confirmation due to the office.
CIA registration is due by Feb. 1
July 7 -15 is the county fair.
Recreation was led by Tabitha and Chloe Rice.
Next meeting will be held on Feb. 6, 2022.
~ Laura Lierz,
Co-Reporter
