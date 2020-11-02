Kirsten Smith, reporter for the Willis All-Stars 4-H club, wants to tell you about the meeting we had on Sunday, Oct. 11. President Kaden Smith called the meeting to order at the Smith barn in rural Hiawatha. Berkleigh Torkelson led the pledge. Acting secretary Jaden Speer called roll which was answered by “Name a Favorite 4-H Event." Berkleigh, Chloe and Addie led the club in the song “America, The Beautiful.” The secretary’s minutes were unable to be read due to absence. Jaden read the correspondence from Kade Tollefson and Kailea Smith, who were thanking the club for their $100 4-H scholarship.
Clarissa Jamvold, former treasurer, read the expenses for the past month and read the club balance. Aidan Jamvold reported that he submitted an article to the paper. Bailey Lanter announced that at the next meeting there would be a food meeting focusing on cake decorating. Lyttia, Carly and Piper will be filming a video on the food project at the next meeting. The new club officers were introduced during the Installation of Officers Program organized by new club leader, Ronda Smith. Ronda read the script about each new officer. Then the new officer would come forward to receive candy that went along with their new job.
The club leader, Ronda Smith also welcomed new members while the officers: Kaden Smith, President; Clarissa Jamvold, Vice-President; and Jaden Speer, the new member liaison, read a New Member’s Oath. The new members of our club were Stryder Christian, Henry Woods, Wesley Heinen, Ryder Rice, Hudson Rice, Connor Fassnacht, and Laila Torkelson.
In old business, the club voted to donate $100 to the Brown County Humane Society and to present the donations of paper towels, food, cleaners, etc. from the club and community to Amanda Unruh from the shelter. Tiffin Lanter made the motion while Tabitha Rice seconded it. The new business was that the club moved to reimburse the member’s $15 enrollment fee. Clarissa Jamvold made that motion and Aidan Jamvold seconded that motion. The new leader and new treasurers (Lyttia and Karson Linck) will go to the bank to sign the signature card. So that the families will be reimbursed at the next meeting. In the leader’s report, members were asked to let the leaders know the offices that were held in the past as well as the projects each member was enrolled in.
Announcements made involved KYLF. Members ages 14-18 are to be registered by Oct. 15. The meeting was adjourned. Mia Torkelson made the motion with Tabitha Rice seconding. Recreation was a hayrack ride. Thank you to Ron and Connie Torkelson for pulling Jason and Niki Tollefson’s trailer. Everyone seemed to have a fun time! We ended our night with a yummy potluck dinner. Our next meeting will take place at the Horton Christian Church at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. Feel free to join us!
Co-Reporter, Kirsten Smith
