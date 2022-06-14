The Willis All Stars June monthly meeting was held on Sunday, June 12 at the Horton Christian Church.
The Pledge was lead by Henry Woods. Mrs. Sarah Gerving gave the club a talk about the South Brown County Foundation. The role call was name your favorite 4H project; 25 members were present.
The club will provide breakfast for the 4H fair at 7:30 p.m. on July 14 and the donations will go to the Everest Fire Department. The club voted on sponsoring 4 classes at the district horse show. Piper Chartier made the motion to adjourn the meeting.
Reporter Wyatt Chartier
