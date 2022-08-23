4-H graphic

The Willis All Stars August monthly meeting was held at the Horton Aquatic park. The pledge was led by Chloe Rice. The roll call was name your favorite summer activity. 32 members were present.

The county swim party will be followed after the meeting. Sept. 9-18 is the Kansas State Fair. Noah Fassnight adjourned the meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.