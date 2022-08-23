Willis All-Stars Joey May Joey May Author email Aug 23, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Willis All Stars August monthly meeting was held at the Horton Aquatic park. The pledge was led by Chloe Rice. The roll call was name your favorite summer activity. 32 members were present.The county swim party will be followed after the meeting. Sept. 9-18 is the Kansas State Fair. Noah Fassnight adjourned the meeting.Reporter Wyatt Chartier Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Hiawatha Police Hiawatha Municipal Court The Stutz to celebrate 100 years The power of the word Fairview man facing child sex and drug charges Willis All-Stars SHL Holds Mid-Summer Issues Meeting Horton Police Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice investigating unattended death on side of roadHead-on collision results in three fatalities near state lineWelcome Back!KHP reports on Brown County crashesShankles-Ebeling, Michele R. 1969-2022HBSC continues fundraising push with Double Play Dinner, other avenuesLarson, Kent C. 1959-2022Maple Leaf Festival vendor sign-up deadline set for Sept. 1Stephenson, Laurel 1945-2022Historical Society planning Heritage Days for Sept. 24 Images Videos CommentedHiawatha 6-year-old raises funds for school supplies (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
