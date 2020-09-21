The Willis All-Stars held the monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Horton Christian Church. Roll call of “What is your favorite thing about school?” was answered by 16 members, there were also two leaders and 9 guests present. Chloe Rice led the Pledge of Allegiance.
After the officers reports the club leaders had several important decisions to be added to new business. The club voted to wear 4-H T-shirts on Oct. 7 in honor of Nathioal 4-H week. During that week we will also be accepting donations for the Brown County Humane Society at the Horton Elementary School, the Everest Middle School, and Horton High School. Members collecting donations will be, Karson Linck at the elementary school, Emaleigh Baker at the middle school, and Clarissa Jamvold at the high school. It was also, decided to meet at the Smith Farm for our October meeting on the 11th at 5 p.m. At that time donations will be brought to the Humane Society.
The club also decided to accept the challenge of doing 3 project videos for the Extension office. They are due in December.
Members voted to provide a meat and cheese tray for achievement night on Nov. 20, at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha. Snacks will begin at 6:30 and awards will be given at 7.
It was also decided to make donations to the Horton Christian Church for allowing us to have our monthly meetings there, as well as to Beth Thurn for all her help directing our chorus for County 4-H Club Day.
During the program, Clarissa Jamvold gave a talk about how to choose the right show clothes to match your horse. Aiden Jamvold gave a project talk on his welding projects. Josi Baker, Rozlyn Mathewson, Chloe Rice and Karson Linck led the club in singing Baby Shark. Finally Tiffin Lanter and Adaylee Welch led the club in a fun game involving Parlamentary Procedure.
Aiden Jamvold, Co-Reporter
