The monthly meeting of the Willis All-Stars 4-H club was held on Sunday, June 13, at the Brady family farm. The meeting was called to order at 5 p.m. by Vice-President Clarissa Jamvold. Noah Fassnacht led the pledge. Roll call was answered by “Name a place you would like to visit.”
Lyttia Linck, acting secretary, read the minutes from the last month’s meeting. Treasurer, Karson Linck reported our club’s balance. Kirsten Smith reported that Tabitha Rice submitted last month’s article to the paper. The special committee is organizing the fundraising breakfast to benefit the Horton Library. Our club will serve pancakes and sausage on the morning of July 15 from 7:30 to 9 A.M. The committee asked that Ashley Brady contact the library. Sellands will contact the Extension Office, and Noah Fassnacht will create a radio ad to promote the event. Jennifer Hutfles is taking care of our club’s t-shirt order.
In the leader’s report, it was mentioned that 4-H members need to have their newspaper articles written by June 16 to publicize the Brown County Fair, which is on July 8-16. Members can pick up supplies needed for the fair at the extension office. Ronda Smith reminded the banner and float committees to come up with their ideas for the fair.
Matt Young is offering a record book training session on Aug. 8 beginning at 3 p.m. at the Horton Christian Church. In business, Ryder Rice made a motion to sponsor 2 horse classes at the District Horse Show. Addie Welch seconded the motion. There was a reminder to reimburse Josie Baker on attending the 4-H camp. Club members are to be thinking about what we would like to support or sponsor in the community. Bring ideas to the August meeting.
Other announcements include 4-H Council t-shirt orders are due June 17, Clover Bud Camp is on June 23rd at the Hiawatha Library 1:00-3:00 pm, and the fair is July 8-16. Karson Linck gave a project talk about his bow and arrow. Lyttia Linck gave a project talk about the pet show. Berkleigh Torkelson and Addie Welch led the club in singing, “Old MacDonald Had a Farm.” The recreation was a farm tour. Ashley Brady moved to adjourn the meeting and Elizabeth Brady seconded the motion.
The club members enjoyed snacks and drinks provided by the Sellands and Woods. The Brady family shared their horses, goats, sheep, chickens, peacocks and ducks with the club. After the meeting all the people went to the Lierz farm, where Darcy gave a presentation of their cows, pigs, and goats. Then the club moved to the Selland’s house where Bentley and Justin gave a presentation on their cows.
For the last stop, the club went to Smith’s where Kirsten Smith and Laila Torkelson gave a presentation on their hogs. During the week of the fair, our club is in charge of cleaning up the fair grounds on Thursday, July 15 at 9 after our breakfast fundraiser. Our next meeting will be Aug. 8 at 4 following the 3:00 presentation on record books by Matt Young at the Horton Christian Church. A Countywide pool party will be at the Horton Pool where all of the county’s clubs will celebrate the conclusion of another successful fair season.
Co-reporter Kirsten Smith
