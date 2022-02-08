The Willis All Stars February monthly meeting was held on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
The meeting was held at the Christian church of Horton.
The club sang head, shoulder, knees, and toes. The roll call was name your favorite candy, 34 members present. The next council meeting is April 17. The golf tournament will be held on May 1.
March 14-15 is the Brown County spotlight auction. The meeting was motioned to adjourn the meeting by Tabitha Rice and seconded by Addy Welch.
Wyatt Chartier, Reporter
