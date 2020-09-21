The Willis All-Stars 4-H Club members met at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the Hickory Point in Horton. Meeting was the first held in months due to Covid 19 community health concerns.
President Jaden Speer called the meeting to order. Chloe Rice lead the Pledge of Allegiance, 4-H Pledge, and motto. Roll call was answered by 16 members telling something they learned most in 4H this year . l. After the reports of officers, leader, Jennifer Hutfles reminded members of upcoming events, and the next 4-H Council meeting was not held April 2, 2020.
The club decided by vote to hold the Sept meeting at the Horton Christian Church.
Emaleigh Baker and Josie Baker gave project reports on their craft projects from the fair.
Recreation was playing on the playground equipment at Hickory Point.
Piper Chartier, Co-Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.