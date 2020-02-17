The Willis All-Stars 4-H Club members met at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Christian Church in Horton, and made ornaments for residents at Mission Village nursing home. The regular monthly meeting was held at the nursing home immediately following.
President Trey Lockwood called the meeting to order. Mia Torkelson lead the Pledge of Allegiance, 4-H Pledge, and motto. Roll call was answered by 28 members telling something they would like to receive for Christmas. There were 13 guests and 1 leader present as well. After the reports of officers, leader, Jennifer Hutfles reminded members of upcoming events, and the next 4-H Council meeting will be April 2, 2020.
The club decided by vote to hold the January meeting at the bowling alley in Hiawatha, for an afternoon of bowling and snacks.
Ashley Brady gave a project talk on her reading project.
For song and recreation, members sang Christmas carols walking up and down the halls of the nursing home. The Baker and Rice families provided a snack and drinks for members afterwards.
The next meeting will be Jan. 13 at the Maple Lanes Bowling alley.
Aiden Jamvold, Co-Reporter
