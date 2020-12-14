Tabitha Rice, the reporter of the Willis All-stars 4-H club, would like to update you on their last meeting on Sunday, Nov. 8 at the Horton Christian Church.
President Jaden Speer called the meeting to order. Henry Woods led us in the pledges. Song leaders Chloe Rice, Berkleigh Torkelson, and Addy Welch led us in the song Baby Bumble Bee. Roll call this meeting was, What's your favorite thanksgiving food? Piper Chartier read the minutes of last month's meeting. The club received Thank You notes from Tatum Lockwood and Grete Olson for their $100 scholarships from the Willis All-Stars.Treasurer Lytta and Carson Linck reported on our club’s balance and expenses. Reporters Report Kirsten Smith said the report is in the paper and on our club Facebook page.
Standing committee report-Foods committee members explained what being enrolled in the Foods Project is all about, rules about bringing foods to the fair, and foods auction. Exhibitor Awards during the fair were also explained. Leader, Ronda Smith said that officer training videos needed to be watched and let the leader know as soon as possible. In new business the club discussed the plan for the December meeting. It was discussed that we could not carol inside of the Manor as we usually do. Clarissa Jamvold made a motion that the club is going caroling outside of the Manor and making ornaments and crayon art for the residents to be dropped off if that allowed. That motion was seconded by Lyttia Linck. Jaden Speer will get a hold of the Manor supervisor and see what they will allow us to do for sure. Project videos are due in December. We will have an arts and crafts meeting in December before our regularly scheduled meeting. KYLF is Nov. 21-22, has a $30 fee, and will be virtual this year. Parliamentarians Karlyi Huftles, Tiffin Lanter, Mia Torkelson, and Piper Chartier led a Parliamentary Procedure game for the club. Project talks and demonstrations this month were Foods. Addy Welch demonstrated how to make pumpkin fluff. Kirsten Smith talked about how to make Monster Cookies. Lyttia and Carson Linck demonstrated making snack mix. Stryder Christian gave a talk about how to make Chinese Do. Wesley Heinen demonstrated how to make popcorn in an air popper. Chloe Rice gave a talk about how to make Harvest Fall snack mix. Bentley Selland gave and talk/demonstration about how to cut foods for toddlers. Justin Selland gave a talk about kitchen safety. Jaden Speer gave a talk about tips and tricks about the foods projects.
The next meeting was scheduled at 2 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Horton Christian Church. There will be an arts and crafts meeting before it at 1:30 p.m. The meeting was then adjourned. After the meeting, those that wanted to, stayed for a demonstration on cake decorating led by Tiffin Lanter, helped out by Bailey Lanter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.