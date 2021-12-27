The December monthly meeting of the Willis all Stars was held on Dec. 12, 2021 at the St Leo’s Church in Horton.
Role call was what’s your favorite holiday tradition 30 members present. March 5th is county club days. March 14-15 is the Brown County Spotlight Auction. It’s been moved and seconded to have the January meeting at the Netawaka Fitness Center. A motion was made the club will donate a golf tournament entree towards the spotlight auction the motion was passed. The meeting was adjourned.
