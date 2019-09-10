The Willis All-Stars had the September meeting on Sunday the 8th at 6:30 p.m. at the Horton Christian Church. Josie Baker led the pledge and roll call was your name, age and favorite thing about 4-H. Our leader Julie Jamvold told us about upcoming activities.
They will have awards night at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Klinefelter Barn. 4-H week will be Oct. 6-12 with the theme being “Inspire to Do.” As a club we decided to wear our club shirts on Oct. 9 to help promote our club in our schools. The extension office is also looking for volunteers to do Radio ads for 4-H week. I did a project talk on my Arts & Crafts project. Tiffin & Mia led us in the song “Peel the Banana” and our recreation was tag. We were reminded to turn in our record books and PIN applications ASAP! Our next meeting will be on Oct. 13 at the Lierz farm.
Emaleigh Baker, Co-Reporter
