The monthly meeting was held on Sunday October 10, 2021 at Smith Family Farm. A hay rack ride was held after the meeting. Tiffin lantern motion to reimburse Rhonda smith for supplies for the meeting motion was passed. Tiffin Lanter made a motion to reimburse the Brady Family for prizes for the cow spotting Noah Fashnacht seconded motion passed. There was no 4h council meeting. New members.
Thanks to the Smith Family for hosting the monthly meeting. Tabitha Rice made a motion that we the club donate a meat and cheese tray to achievement night Kirsten Smith seconded. The Fashnacht family will take it November 23 6:30 at the fisher center. Wyatt Chartier made a motion to donate Money for the manor for bingo Elizabeth Brady seconded. Noah Fashnacht made a motion to donate money for using the Cristian Church Adi Welch seconded Stryder Christian made a motion to donate money for Mike Clement’s memorial.
Birkley Torkelson made a motion to adjourn the meeting Kaden Smith seconded.
Reporter Wyatt Chartier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.