The members of the Willis All-Stars met on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Christian Church in Horton at 4:30 p.m. Cookie trays were made for members to give out to sponsors of the annual golf tournament. The club’s meeting immediately followed.
President, Jaden Speer, called the meeting to order. Tabitha Rice lead the club in the Pledge of Allegiance, the 4-H Pledge and the 4-H motto. After the officer’s reports, leader Margo Chartier congratulated all members on awards received at 4-H Achievement Night.
New business was where to have the December meeting. It was decided to meet at the nursing home in Horton and carol to the residents after the meeting. We will meet early at the church to make Christmas ornaments to pass out to residents as well.
The Foods and Nutrition project was the topic for demonstrations and project talks. Adalee Welch, Kaden and Kirsten Smith, and Sarah, Elizabeth, and Ashley Brady gave very interesting demonstrations! The club enjoyed sampling their creations for refreshments.
Song leaders Karson Linck, Josie Baker, and Chloe Rice lead members in a fun song.
Recreation leaders were Tiffin Lanter, Mia Torkelson and Adalee Welch.
The next meeting was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Aiden Jamvold, Reporter
