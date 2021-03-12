The monthly meeting of the Willis All-Stars 4-H club was held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Horton Christian Church. Before our meeting began, our club members who were singing at the 4-H County Club Days met to practice singing two songs, Sing From Your Heart and God Bless America.
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 by President Kaden Smith. Laila Torkelson and Wesley Heinen led the pledge. Roll call was answered by “What is your favorite snack?”. Jaden Speer, acting secretary, read the minutes from the December meeting as well as last month’s meeting. Karson Linck reported our club’s balance. Mia Torkelson presented a bill for the nursing home project. Elizabeth Brady made a motion and Clarissa Jamvold seconded it. Addie Welch, Berkleigh Torkelson, and Chloe Rice led the club in singing, “She’ll Be Coming Around the Mountain”.
Tabitha Rice reported that she placed the article in the paper. Club members were reminded that chorus practice would be held next Sunday, February 28 at 5:30. County Club Days would be held at the Hiawatha High School. The club chorus will take place at 1:00. All members were asked to arrive at 12:30 to practice. Club members were asked if we wanted to have a food stand at the fair. This item was tabled to next month’s meeting. Krissy Torkelson organized the project “Adopt a Nursing Home”.
Club Members purchased goodies and the members signed a thinking of you card. Kristie Baker collected the $25 Spotlight Auction donations from each family. Our goal was to support the businesses who supported our golf tournament in the past. In the leader’s report, Ronda Smith reminded club members to turn in Achievement Night pictures to Charlotte so that the powerpoint presentation can be completed. Ronda handed out information about County Club Days so that members knew the different opportunities that they could participate in. Club members had an opportunity to sign up for project talks, demonstrations, vocal or band solos, piano solos, readings etc. The deadline to sign up is February 22. All club members were given the information for our annual Golf Club Tournament, which will be held on May 2. The Spotlight Auction was discussed. It will be on March 15 and 16. Aidan moved that our club donate a team for our golf tournament for the Spotlight Auction and Wyatt Chartier seconded it. Club members were reminded to turn in their skiing receipts to the Linck family in order to be reimbursed. Wyatt and Aidan had a matching game for parliamentary procedure. Elizabeth, Sarah, and Ashley Brady gave a rocketry project talk. Kaden Smith shared about his rocketry project as well. Ashley Brady described her reading project. Then we had recreation by Josie Baker and Rozlyn Mathewson. It was Guess the Leader. The night ended with the Chartiers and Jamvolds sharing refreshments. Tabitha Rice moved for adjournment of the meeting while Ashley Brady seconded it. Our next meeting will be held on March 14 at 6:30 at the First Christian Church in Horton. All are welcome to attend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.