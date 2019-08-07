The monthly meeting of the Willis All-stars 4-H club was Aug. 4. The meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. at the Sabetha Aquatic Park by President Kailea Smith.
The Flag salute and 4-H pledge was led by Karson Linck and Adaylee Welch. Roll call was answered by “What is an important tip you learned in 4-H this year?” Club leader Julie Jamvold, reminded everyone of the deadlines for the Kansas State Fair. Julie also informed the club that there will be a parent meeting at 5 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Horton Christian Church - please bring record books and thank you cards. Kailea Smith gave a project talk on record books. For recreation the club enjoyed the Sabetha pool from 8-10 p.m.
Next meeting will be Sept. 15.
Co-Reporter Lyttia Linck
