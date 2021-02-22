The Willis All-Stars January meeting of the Willis All-Stars was held at Snow Creek on Jan. 10. The members enjoyed ski lessons, half the club paid for and half your guardian paid for the other half. The members learned how to ski, how to use the “pizza” to stop, how to turn, how to go up the magic carpet during their lessons.
Afterwards, they were able to go down the bigger, intermediate hill using the rope tow and the skills they just learned. There were lots of laughs, falls, and fun that day. We did not have an official meeting because some of the members were not able to attend. Other members who could not attend that day went at a later date.
The next meeting was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the Horton Christian Church. Also scheduled was 4-H club day chorus practice at 5:30 p.m. before the meeting. We hope to see you there.
Tabitha Rice, Reporter
