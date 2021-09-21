Tabitha Rice, the reporter of the Willis All-stars 4-H club would like to update you on their last meeting on Sunday, May 2 , 2021 at the Horton Golf Course. Mr. President Kaden Smith called the meeting to order. Stryder Christian led us in the pledge. Berkleigh Torkelson, Adddie Welch, and Chloe Rice led us in a song... we sang, The Hokey Pokey. Piper Chartier called roll call. Roll call was, “what's your favorite color?”
Piper Chartier read the minutes from the last meeting. Lyttia Linck reported our treasure report. Reporter Kirsten Smith said the report was in the paper for the April meeting. We have a 4-H council meeting on December 6 @ 7:00 at the Ext. office. The Banner committee consisting of the Welch, Lanters, Sellends, and Heinen families discussed the plans for the Banner. The float committee consisting of the Rice, Lierz, Linck, Christian families also talked about the plans for the float for the fair.
The standing committee report, reported that we would like to do a pancake sausage on 7/15 of fair week with the proceed of a free will donation going to the library-- Jaden Speer will contact the library for that. Special committee reports updated the club on the new club shirts. The leader talked about the float committees and Matt Young will hold a Train The Trainer for record books in August. Club was given a copy of the fair schedule and talked about what time/day would be best for our club tour at the fair. June 1-4 are virtual Discovery Days the cost is $35 the club normally pays for it. The club also discussed if we wanted a club tour at the June meeting discussed time and who would participate. There were several special announcements also. May 1st is the deadline for sheep, heifer, goat and swine tags to be purchased. The Clover Bud project form is due. Deadline for drop/add for 4-H projects was May 1st. May 2nd is the Golf Tournament~ 6th grade and older need to be at the golf course at 0830 and those that signed up to bring food/water/etc need to have their assigned things there by 0830 as well. Junior superintendents are needed for the fair. Contact Charlotte if interested. Clover Bud Camp will be June 23 from 1-3 pm in the basement of the Hiawatha Library. June 12-15 is Rock Springs 4-H Camp, and the first 10 4-Hers to sign up get to go. The cost is $220 with the camp form being due May 3rd. Piper Chartier made a motion for the club to pay for half of the campers registration. Clarissa Jamvold seconded the motion. Motion passed for the club to pay $110 of the total $220 camper fee. Brown County Fair is coming up July 8-16. August 8th is the 4-H Pool Party in Horton which is the next meeting of the Willis All-Stars. Tonight’s project talks were Horticulture/Plant Science and Photography. Kirsten Smith, Kaden Smith, and Ashley Brady gave Photography project talks. Recreation was an outside game on the lawn of the clubhouse. Clarissa Jamvold made a motion to adjourn the meeting, and Wyatt Chartier seconded the motion. The next meeting of the Willis All-Stars will be on June 13, 2021 at 5 pm, with a club farm tour, followed by a regular meeting.
Tabitha Rice- Co Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.