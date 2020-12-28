The monthly meeting of the Willis All-Stars was on Dec. 13 at the Horton Christian Church. Kaden Smith called the meeting to order at 2 p.m. After the pledge led by Hudson Rice, Jaden Speer, acting secretary, read the minutes from the last meeting. Roll call was answered by “Name an unusual Christmas gift you have received.”
Matt Young, Brown County Extension Agent, came to our club to present our Achievement Night awards to our club members. The Membership award went to Elizabeth Brady. The Bronze award went to Tiffin Lanter, Karson Linck, and Addie Welch. Kirsten Smith earned the Emerald Award. The Silver Award was given to Emaleigh Baker, Ashley Brady, Aidan Jamvold, and Sarah Brady. The Silver Guard award was given to Carly Hutfles. Leadership Award was given to Lyttia Linck. Clarissa Jamvold and Kaden Smith earned the Gold Award. Mr. Matt Young also presented awards to those kids who won the record book awards in the Junior or Senior Division within their project. Kailea Smith won the Senior Clothing Construction and Buymanship record book award. Karson Linck won the Junior Dog record book honor. Carly Hutfles was awarded the Junior Foods award while Kaden Smith earned the Senior Foods record book award. Clarissa Jamvold earned the Junior Horse project book award. Lyttia Linck earned the Junior Pet record book award. Kirsten Smith earned the Junior Photography record book while Kaden Smith earned the Senior Photography record book award. Kaden Smith also won the Senior Space Tech award along with the Senior Swine record book as well. Kirsten Smith won the Junior Arts and Crafts record book award. Kaden and Kirsten were presented with Clipboards for entering their Swine record books. Aidan Jamvold won the Welding record book award. Our Secretary book and Historian book also won at the county level. Margo Chartier was presented with the Outstanding Volunteer Award. Our club also earned it’s purple seal.
Lyttia Linck, treasurer, reported on the club’s balance. Tabitha Rice, reporter, reported that the article was submitted to the paper as well as Facebook. Emaleigh Baker, 4-H Council Rep, reported on the Council Meeting held December 7 via zoom. The Council voted on new officers for the upcoming year. Emaleigh is the reporter for the council this year. The arts and crafts committee held a meeting prior to our 4-H meeting beginning at 1:30. Clarissa Jamvold, Kirsten Smith, Addie Welch, Josie Baker, and Tiffin Lanter organized a craft for club members to make crayons for our local daycares. Club members brought used and unwrapped crayons. They broke the crayons and put them in molds to bake. Tiffin walked the club members through the steps perfectly. Ronda Smith, club leader, described the guidelines for bringing arts and crafts to the fair. Aidan Jamvold made a motion to hold our next meeting at Snow Creek in Weston for our annual educational trip. Elizabeth Brady seconded the motion. The educational trip committee: Smiths, Rices, and Woods, will make arrangements for this activity.
Kirsten Smith gave a project talk on how to make her fox tie blanket. Tabitha Rice described how to make her painting. Our club teamed up with the Ministerial Alliance at 3:00 to sing Christmas carols outside the manor. It was wonderful to see their smiling faces. For snacks, the club enjoyed candy canes and juice provided by Welch and Lanter families. Our meeting was adjourned by Aidan Jamvold and seconded by Tabitha Rice.
At our next meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10 at Snow Creek in Weston, MO the project talks will be on reading, geology, wildlife, and forestry. The Lierz and Rice families will be our host. See you there!
Reporter Kirsten Smith
