NEW CONCORD, Ohio - Michaela Winterscheidt of Hiawatha has been named to the Spring 2022 Academic Merit List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
The Academic Merit list contains the names of undergraduate degree-seeking students who started the semester as a part-time student (minimum load of 6 completed hours) and earned a term GPA of 3.60 or above on A-F graded coursework.
