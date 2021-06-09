Hiawatha native Brynn Wright was honored at the recent Hooding and Awards Ceremony, held virtually for KU Medical School.
Wright, a 2013 Hiawatha graduate, was recognized for her match in a 3-year residency program at Family Medicine/Via Christi at the University of Kansas School of Medicine.
She was also recognized for three awards during the ceremony.
Wright was chosen as the recipient of the "Pride in the Profession Award," presented annually to the senior medical student who most appropriately demonstrates the qualities of professionalism which include: Altruism, Respect, Honor, Integrity, Ethical and Moral Standards, Accountability, Excellence and Duty/Advocacy. The award includes $500 and a plaque and is awarded to only one student in the class. In addition, her name will be added to a master plaque hanging in the School of Medicine.
Wright also was the recipient of the Compassion Award School of Medicine, which is awarded to a graduating medical student on each campus who practices the art of compassion by being present to the pain and suffering of their patients, families and fellow staff.
She also received the KAFP Foundation Hostetetter Award through the Kansas City, Salina and Wichita Academy of Family PHysicians Foundation, to honor fourth year medical students who have promoted the values of Family Medicine during heir medical school tenure.
Brynn Wright is the daughter of John and Michelle Wright of Hiawatha.
