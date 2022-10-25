You Are Not Your Costume!

Halloween is fast becoming the favorite holiday of children and adults alike. What is the appeal of this quirky autumn festival? Many people say it’s because they enjoy the chance to dress up as someone different than who they are the rest of the year. For a few hours, they can lose themselves in an identity that is not their own. At the end of the day, people remove their costumes, leave their pretend personas, and step back into their true identities.

