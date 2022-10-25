You Are Not Your Costume!

Halloween is fast becoming the favorite holiday of children and adults alike. What is the appeal of this quirky autumn festival? Many people say it’s because they enjoy the chance to dress up as someone different than who they are the rest of the year. For a few hours, they can lose themselves in an identity that is not their own. At the end of the day, people remove their costumes, leave their pretend personas, and step back into their true identities.
Guilt, grudges, shame and regret can also become costumes that disguise our true identities. When we experience traumatic and personally life-changing events, our sense of self can become merged with the experience. An illness, a tragedy, a mistake, an accident, a habit, a history, or the hurt inflicted upon us by others, can become a false persona that masks who we really are, when we identify ourselves with those events in our past. The world also likes to keep score of people’s mistakes and regrets for the purpose of gaining power. Over time, we can become invested in this identity so much that the prospect of forgiving, being forgiven, being healed and getting free might make us fearful. “Who will I be, if I let go of this grudge, this shame, this memory, this illness, this hurt, this guilt and regret? What if I just disappear?”
However, just as we can remove our Halloween costumes without fear of disappearing, so we can let go of anything that does not point to our freedom in Christ. We will not disappear. In fact, the moment we take the hand of Jesus Christ and let him lead us out of the shadows of shame, pain, and resentment, is the same moment we begin to remember who God created us to be. We can walk confidently into the bright pathway of Truth. When we step into the light of Jesus Christ, he gives us back our true identity, and all worldly power loses its grip on us. Then, we walk in paths of light, and we share that light with others!
Jesus offers true freedom to the whole world. It's time for people around the world to take off the costumes of grudges, guilt, shame, and regret, and to step into our true identities as children of the King!
