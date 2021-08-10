The Olympics have been in the news the last few weeks and that always motivates people to work out and get into better shape. I have taken my physical fitness seriously for years. There are two reasons for that: the example my father set for me and the Bible passage that talk about our body being a temple.
When my father retired, he started walking five miles every day. He is now 94 years old and tells me that he is down to two miles per day and that some days he wonders if he is going to make it back to the house, but he perseveres.
My inspiration from the Bible comes from 1 Corinthians 6:19 where Paul writes, “Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, which you have from God, and that you are not your own?”
I also think back to the creation story in Genesis 1:26-27 where God created human being in the image of God, and I understand that to mean that all human beings have a piece of God within them so all human beings should be taking care of their bodies as best they can.
Since our bodies are temples for God, we need to maintain them like we would a temple or a church. This implies that we should exercise so that we maintain a fit body and that we should not pollute our bodies (God’s temple) by smoking, doing drugs, etc.
But there is more to maintaining our temples that just keeping ourselves physically fit. We need to keep our minds fit as well. We saw in the Olympics where Simone Biles’ mind prevented her from performing at the peak level for which she had trained. Mastering our minds can be a challenge. We need to keep striving to grow mentally, to learn new things and not pollute our minds with bad thoughts. As Jesus said in Matthew 6:33, “But strive first for the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.”
Finally, if our body is a temple for God, then shouldn’t we act like keepers of the temple? Shouldn’t we practice the spiritual disciplines of prayer, meditation, and reading from God’s Holy Word. The Bible?
I wish everyone success on their endeavors to maintain a temple for God within their bodies.
God Bless,
Rev. Ron Stair
