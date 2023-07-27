190419_hwreligion_cheryl

Submitted

Submitted photo

Rev. Cheryl Mishler

 Submitted

Genesis 41:52 – “For God has caused me to be fruitful in the land of my affliction.”

These were words spoken by the Old Testament character, Joseph, the youngest son of Jacob, when his second son was born. He named him Ephraim, which means this very thing. Joseph’s older brothers hated him. They threw him in a pit and were going to let him to die when he was 17 years old. They took his “robe of many colors”, killed a kid goat and rubbed the robe in the it’s blood and took it back to their father. saying they had found the robe and their father assumed Joseph had been killed by a wild animal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.