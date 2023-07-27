Genesis 41:52 – “For God has caused me to be fruitful in the land of my affliction.”
These were words spoken by the Old Testament character, Joseph, the youngest son of Jacob, when his second son was born. He named him Ephraim, which means this very thing. Joseph’s older brothers hated him. They threw him in a pit and were going to let him to die when he was 17 years old. They took his “robe of many colors”, killed a kid goat and rubbed the robe in the it’s blood and took it back to their father. saying they had found the robe and their father assumed Joseph had been killed by a wild animal.
Before returning to their father, the brothers had seen a band of Ishmaelites and saying among themselves it was no profit to them if Joseph died, they pulled him out of the pit and sold him to them.
These men in turn took him to Egypt and sold him to Potiphar, an officer of Pharoah and captain of the guard. Can you imagine his pain, knowing what his brothers had done to him and to their father. If you have not read this story, do so. It’s in Genesis, the first book in the Bible, chapters 37-50. He was mistreated, falsely accused, forgotten. He knew what it feels like to be betrayed, not have resolution, to not see justice done, nor see his life “bloom” as he had envisioned it.
We can find great comfort in this story. Many of us can identify with it, but it brings assurance to our season of pain and seemingly impossible circumstances of life. 22 years later his brothers came to Egypt, seeking food because of a great famine where they were living. Joseph was now the Governor over Egypt, and when his brothers came, he recognized them but they did not recognize him, after all they had sold him to men of a nation a great distance from Egypt. They had no reason to suspect the Governor of the land was their brother. There is so much in this story but essentially when Joseph told them who he was, he wept. They were in fear of him, expecting him to retaliate against them, but instead, he said to them, “But as for you, you meant evil for me; but God meant it for good…” Genesis 50:20.
In our lives we seek the dazzling bloom, but that is only part of anyone’s story. Blooms are not the only way to see God’s faithfulness. He is actively growing you while you sow within the hard soils of affliction. You don’t have to be blooming to be growing, so don’t give up! God demonstrating His Glory though your dependency upon Him is your real story! He is writing it day by day by deepening your roots and forming new buds. Blooms come because He is faithful to complete what He has begun in us!
The New Testament book of Philippians, chapter 1:6 says, “Being confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it…” Take heart! Your land of affliction is the very ground the Lord is using for your good and His Glory! And take it from me, it is so very worth it! Keep your eyes upon Him and don’t give up! Your time to bloom will be beyond a blessing when you find yourself giving Him honor and glory.
