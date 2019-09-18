The regular meeting of the Zion LWML was at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. President Lela Middendorf called the meeting to order with 6 members present.
Lela provided opening devotions entitled “Light in the Darkness.” Sarah Kloepfer was kind enough to share her experiences as a Zone delegate to the National LWML Convention held in Mobile, Alabama in June.
The minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved, and the treasurer’s report was given by Diane Davis.
Get well cards were signed for Jaynell Robidoux and Barbara Mueller. Members were reminded that we will be hosting the coffee hour prior to joint Partnership worship service on Sept. 29. LWML Sunday will be observed October 6 with special activities planned. The LWML Fall Workshop has been scheduled for Oct. 12 at Immanuel Lutheran in Netawaka
We will be accepting nonperishable food donations for the Food Bank located at the First Baptist Church in Hiawatha during the month of October. The group decided to host a “Honey Sunday” on November 3 and 10 to benefit the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch.
The chancel workers for October will be Cindy Schilling, Barbara Shefferd, Kelly Meyer and Sara Bauer. Greeters for Oct. 6 & 13 will be Jeremy and Traci Stover; and for Oct. 20 & 27 will be Steve and Joan Stoller.
The next regular meeting will be held October 8 with Lela leading the Bible Study. Devotions entitled, How Lord, Can I Cope with Hardships, based on Revelation 7:17 and prayer closed the meeting.
Anne Arnesen
Secretary
