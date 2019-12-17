The regular meeting of the Zion Lutheran LWML was at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. President Lela Middendorf called the meeting to order with four members present. Lela opened the meeting with devotions entitled “Sweet Season.”
The minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved, and the treasurer's report was given.
An acknowledgement from Orphan Grain Train was received for the quilts that we sent to them and indicated that the quilts will probably go to Latvia. A thank you note was also received from Traci Rahe for the support we provide for her mission trips. Traci just returned from a trip to India. A Christmas card was received from the Concordia Seminary Food Bank.
Ten goodie bags were assembled for our homebound members. We were asked to provide cookies for the LYF Christmas carolers coming to Hiawatha on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Discussion followed on future meetings of LWML. A motion was made by Diane Davis and seconded by Barb Mueller that we meet every other month starting in February 2020. The motion carried.
The chancel workers for January are, Sharon Lowe, Barbara Mueller, Michelle Moreno and Lela Middendorf. The greeters for Jan. 5 and 12th are Greg and Diane Davis; and for Jan. 19th and 26th are Cindy and Richard Schilling.
The meeting closed with a devotion entitled “Joy of Christmas.”
Anne Arnesen, Secretary
