The regular meeting of the Zion LWML was held Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. President Lela Middendorf called the meeting to order with eight members present.
Diane Davis provided opening devotions entitled "Simple Trust." She followed with the Bible study "What Joy" by Rev Timothy Pauls. We explored reasons to be joyful in our faith. Diane also provided the members with a reading entitled "7 Reasons to be Joyfully Lutheran."
The minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved as read. The treasurer's report was given by Diane Davis. Lela gave a short report on the Kansas Assembly of Leaders that she attended on Aug. 2-3 in Wichita.
Members were reminded that LWML Sunday is coming up on Oct. 6, and members discussed ways to make that day special for all the women in the congregation. It was announced that LWML Fall Workshop has been scheduled for Oct. 12 at Immanuel Lutheran in Netawaka. Judy Clay shared a reading entitled "How Lord, Can I Face Growing Older." No one wants to get old or seem old, but God wants us to not lose heart as he renews us day by day.
The chancel committee for September will be Joan Stoller, Carol Walter, Jessica Gigstad and Barbara Mueller. The greeters for Sept. 1 & 8 are Nanci Oswald and Jaynell Robidoux; Sept. 15 & 22 are the Lowe Family; and Sept. 29 are Dale Strobel and Randy Noon.
The next regular meeting will be Sept. 17 which is a week later than normal, as several members plan to be out of town the week prior to that. The Bible study will be led by Lela Middendorf. Closing devotions were a reading based on 1 Corinthians 6:12, and the meeting was closed with The Lord's Prayer.
Anne Arnesen, Secretary
