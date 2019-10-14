The regular monthly meeting of the Zion Lutheran LWML was at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9. President Lela Middendorf, called the meeting to order with 4 members present.
Lela led the Bible study entitled “His Blessings of Showers” emphasizing how God truly blesses us through all conditions of our temporal lives. The minutes of the September meeting were read and approved, and the treasurer’s report was given by Diane Davis.
Carol Walters will lead the Bible Study on Nov. 13, and Diane Davis will lead the Bible Study on Dec. 11. Members were reminded that election of new officers for 2019 will take place at the Nov. 13 meeting.
Judy Clay shared a reading on “How Can I Look to the Future.”
Members were reminded that our society will be responsible for the Day of Prayer service for the NEK Partnership as well as hosting the Spring Rally for the NE Zone of LWML. We will also be selecting our Christmas donations at the Nov. 13 meeting.
The meeting was adjourned with closed with the “Prayer of St. Francis.”
Lela Middendorf, Interim Secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.