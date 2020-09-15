The regular meeting of the Zion Lutheran LWML was at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. President Lela Middendorf called the meeting to order with 6 members present.
Lela presented the Bible Study entitled “Whatever - Keeping Your Heart In Tune With Whatever Life Brings."
The minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. The treasurer's report was given by Diane Davis. A donation of $100 will be sent to Orphan Grain Train in lieu of the Kansas District Convention offering. Thank you notes were received and read from the Concordia Seminary Food Bank and First Baptist Church Food Pantry. Thank you notes were sent to Virginia Noon and Dale Strobel for recent donations.
It was reported that the large print Portals of Prayer have continue to be distributed, and the quilts for Lutheran World Relief will be picked up on Oct. 9 in Topeka. We provided assistance to the ladies from St. Paul in Fairview to serve a funeral dinner at Zion for the Leo Kruse family on Aug. 31.
The members were reminded of important dates coming up:
Oct. 4 – Observance of LWML Sunday
Oct. 10 - LWML Zone Fall Rally in Sabetha
It was decided to again support Dakota Boys Ranch with “Honey Sunday” on October 11 and October 18. Discussion was held on changing our menu for funeral dinners. The next regular meeting will be on October 13.
Anne Arnesen,, Secretary
