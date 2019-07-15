The regular meeting of the Zion LWML was at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9. President Lela Middendorf called the meeting to order with 7 members present.
Lela led opening devotions entitled, "The Restless Soul." People are not getting enough rest and they should go to Jesus with their restless souls. Lela then led a Bible study on "Looking for God Goggles" where we studied how God could strengthen our eyes of faith so that we are able to see God at work in our world today and see ways that we can help Him with his work.
The minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved as read. The treasurer's report was given by Diane Davis. Lela reported that we had collected $242.25 for the Kansans for Life promotion from Mother’s Day thru Father’s Day. Lela announced that the she will be attending Kansas Assembly of Leaders at Holy Cross Church in Wichita on Aug. 2-3. We will send gift cards with her for $50 each for the ingatherings to go to Grace Lutheran Food Pantry and Orphan Grain Train.
Sharon Lowe moved and Janelle Roubidoux seconded that we donate 4 scholarships of $15 each to help with expenses of Vacation Bible School beginning on July 15. Judy Clay shared a reading entitled, "How Lord, Can I Cope With Hardship."
The chancel committee for August are Diane Davis, Donna Gormley, Jeanette Thonen and Jodi Lee. The greeters for August 4 & 11 are Cora Lee Rahe, Larry & Carol Walter; August 18 & 25 is Jodi Lee Family.
Lela led us in a closing devotion entitled "Peaceful Rest". The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Anne Arnesen, Secretary
